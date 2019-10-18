Craig Reynolds: Could join 53-man roster
Reynolds could be promoted from the Redskins' practice squad for Sunday's game against the 49ers, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Third-down running back Chris Thompson's status is in doubt for Sunday's game due to a toe injury, so Reynolds might be added to the 53-man roster for some additional backfield depth. According to Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, Reynolds even took some reps with the first-team offense while the team worked on the passing game this week.
