Craig Reynolds: Cut loose by Jacksonville
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Jaguars waived Reynolds on Saturday.
Reynolds spent exactly one week with the Jaguars, and he played exclusively on special teams in last week's loss to the Browns. If he clears waivers, he'll likely revert to the team's practice squad.
