site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: craig-reynolds-joins-jags-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Craig Reynolds: Joins Jags' practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reynolds signed with Jacksonville's practice squad Monday.
The 24-year-old was in camp with the Falcons but was unable to earn a spot on the season-opening roster. Reynolds appeared in three games for Washington last season but didn't play an offensive snap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read