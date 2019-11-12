Reynolds signed with the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The Redskins cut Reynolds from their 53-man roster a week ago, and he'll get another shot with the Falcons. Ito Smith (concussion) is out for the year and Devonta Freeman (foot) could be facing a two-game absence, so Reynolds may be promoted to the active roster before Sunday's game against the Panthers.