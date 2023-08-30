Reynolds was released by the Lions on Tuesday.
Detroit opted to keep only two running backs on its initial 53-man roster: Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Full back Jason Cabinda also made the team. Reynolds played well in the preseason, and the Kutztown product will likely get a chance to stick around on the practice squad to provide organizational depth in case Gibbs or Montgomery gets hurt.
More News
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Strengthens case for No. 3 role•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Hoping to lock down depth role•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Joined by Gibbs•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Signs new deal with Detroit•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Totals 218 yards in 2022•
-
Lions' Craig Reynolds: Listed as inactive•