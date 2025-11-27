site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Craig Reynolds: Loses roster spot
RotoWire Staff
Reynolds was waived by the Lions on Wednesday.
Reynolds had been a healthy scratch for each of Detroit's last two games. The team shuffled its roster to add needed tight end depth, leaving Reynolds as the odd-man out.
