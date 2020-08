Reynolds was waived by the Falcons on Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 24-year-old suited up three times for Washington during 2019, but he was subsequently waived and ended up landing with the Falcons' practice squad in mid-November. Reynolds now searches to join a backup committee elsewhere, as Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison compete for the No. 2 running back role behind Todd Gurley.