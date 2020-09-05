site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Craig Reynolds: Shown door in Atlanta
RotoWire Staff
Sep 4, 2020
The Falcons waived
Reynolds on Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Reynolds had an uphill battle to make the roster anyway, and it looks like the Falcons will stick with Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison. The 24-year-old could be a practice-squad candidate.
