Reynolds was waived by the Redskins on Tuesday, The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker reports.

Reynolds did not log a single offensive snap in three games since being promoted to the Redskins' active roster, but he'll now be a candidate to potentially rejoin the practice squad. The roster move indicates an expectation that fellow running back Derrius Guice (knee) will return for a Week 11 matchup against the Jets.

