LeBlanc was waived by the Lions on Saturday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

LeBlanc was promoted from the Lions' practice squad in early October and logged three tackles over his three games with the team. Wide receiver Andy Jones was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list to prompt the move.

