Crockett Gillmore: Let go by Ravens
Gillmore (knee) was waived/injured by the Ravens on Friday.
Gillmore suffered a season-ending meniscus injury last Friday, which followed a 2016 campaign in which he played just seven games due to injury. In the wake of multiple offseason shoulder operations to boot, Gillmore has now been waived to clear a roster spot for the Ravens. A third-round pick in 2014, Gillmore was entering the final season of his contract with Baltimore.
