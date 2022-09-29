The Seahawks signed Gillaspia to the practice squad Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Gillaspia landed his first deal since finishing out his previous one-year contract with the Giants this past season. The fullback's primary value has come via special-teams role over the course of his three-year career, playing 643 of his 667 total snaps in this phase over 38 games between New York and Houston. Now, Gillaspia should serve as a potential special teamer and emergency backup behind Seattle's starting fullback Nick Bellore.