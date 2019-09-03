Bolton (knee) cleared waivers and landed on injured reserve Sunday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After having a strong showing in the second preseason game, Bolton suffered an injury in the third contest and couldn't shed it by cut-down day. The undrafted rookie will remain on injured reserve until he reaches an injury settlement with the team.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week