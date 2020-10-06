site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Curtis Bolton: Let go by Packers
The Packers waived Bolton from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.
Bolton was on the PUP list because he was still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in September of 2019. The Packers have opted to move on before the linebacker is eligible to return in Week 7.
