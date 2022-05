Hodges is expected to sign with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.

Hodges caught 36 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns during a 12-game span last season at Arizona State. The 6-foot-5, 257-pound pass catcher projects to be a solid red zone threat, but he faces a crowded tight end room in Washington, led by Logan Thomas.