Curtis Riley: Heads to waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Vikings waived Riley on Saturday.
Riley was a healthy scratch in each of the last three games, so his departure isn't surprising. If the 28-year-old clears waivers, he's a candidate to land on the Vikings' practice squad.
