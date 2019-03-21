Riley visited with the Bengals on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Some teams have shown interest in Riley, though the young safety has been weighing all of his options before deciding on a final free agency destination. He's coming off a 2018 season that saw him record 75 tackles and four interceptions while starting all 16 games for the Giants. If he does sign with the Bengals he'll likely slot in as one of the team's starting safeties.

