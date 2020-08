Weaver (foot) was waived/injured by the Dolphins on Monday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The rookie received tough news Monday, as he's dealing with a serious foot injury per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. The rookie fifth-round pick was an excellent run defender and pass rusher at Boise State, racking up 52 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 2019. If Weaver goes unclaimed, he will resort to the team's injured reserve for the season barring an injury settlement.