Cyril Grayson: Cut from injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
Cleveland cut Grayson from its practice squad Tuesday.
Grayson inked a practice-squad deal with the Browns on Nov. 8 but has been let go a week later. In a corresponding move, Cleveland signed Isaac Rochell to its practice squad.
