Cyril Grayson: Jettisoned from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Buccaneers cut Grayson from the practice squad Monday.
The Bucs also let go wide receiver Josh Pearson. Grayson played in three games with the Buccaneers this season but failed to catch a pass over 42 snaps on offense.
