The Buccaneers cut Grayson on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This opened up a spot on the 53-man roster for the Buccaneers to activate Brown from the reserve/suspension list Tuesday. Grayson has suited up in three games with the Bucs this year, and he was targeted three times but didn't record a reception. The 26-year-old wideout is a practice squad candidate.

