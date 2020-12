Grayson (undisclosed) was moved to the Buccaneers' practice squad injured list Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

It has yet to be revealed what variety of injury is beleaguering Grayson, but the LSU product now leaves the fold until further notice. The 27-year-old has gone without a reception over three targets and 42 offensive snaps this season, adding a 20-yard kick return against the Packers in a Week 6 rout.