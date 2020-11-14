site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cyril Grayson: Placed on reserve/COVID list
Tampa Bay has placed Grayson on the reserve/COVID list, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Grayson is currently on the Buccaneers' practice squad. It is unknown if he has actually tested positive for the illness or just had close contact with someone who has.
