The Buccaneers activated Grayson (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Grayson will now be eligible to resume participating in practice squad activities. Prior to being placed on the COVID-19 list Nov. 14, Grayson had appeared in two games for Tampa Bay while also being inactive, but on the 53-man roster, for two contests.