Play

Jones was waived by the Ravens, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones had played exclusively on special teams for the Ravens since Week 2 and has just one tackle in that time. With Iman Marshall's activation from IR, the 25-year-old was deemed expendable. He'll soon be free to join another club.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories