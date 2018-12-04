Kouandjio was cut by the Broncos on Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

The Alabama product had been used as a depth offensive linemen for the Broncos after signing with the team Nov. 20. With injuries to their secondary, Denver elected to cut Kouandjio in favor of free agent cornerback Jamar Taylor.

