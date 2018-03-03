D.J. Chark: Dominant showing at Combine

Chark (6-foot-3, 199 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at the Combine on Saturday, adding a 40-inch vertical jump, and 129-inch broad jump.

Those are elite numbers from Chark, who already was something of an upside standout among receivers in this draft for the mere fact that he has a WR1 build in a class full of projected WR2s and slot wideouts. For him to establish himself as also the potential top athlete at the position should have his stock soaring, even with a solid Day 2 projection previously. One dubious criticism that Chark might see is that he's a 'one-year wonder,' due to the fact that his 874-yard season from 2017 was preceded by a 466-yard 2016, but that would probably be off the mark. His per-target production was stellar in both seasons, and it's plain to see that his volume was only held back in 2016 by the presences of Malachi Dupre and Travin Dural, who shouldn't have been playing ahead of Chark in the rotation that year. With Dupre and Dural out of the way, Chark posted his 874 yards last year on just 70 targets -- good for 12.5 yards per target despite dealing with mediocre at best quarterback play. Even though he's a senior, Chark is younger than most players in his class since he won't turn 22 until Sept. 23. Chark is a legitimate threat to land in the first round at this point.