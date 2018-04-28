D.J. Chark: Heading to Jacksonville
The Jaguars selected Chark in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 61st overall.
The Jaguars lost Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns this offseason, which made receiver a priority need to be filled early in this draft. Chark has the look of a starting outside receiver at the next level, checking in at just under 6-foot-3, 196 pounds. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash among receivers in this class with a 4.34 and backed it up with elite jump numbers that included a 40-inch vertical and a 129-inch broad jump. What Chark lacks is quantifiable production from college, but that's more a function of LSU's failings both schematically and at quarterback. He still managed to catch 40 passes for 874 yards in 2017, which averages out to 21.9 yards per reception. Chark won't likely fill a high-volume role in the Jaguars' offense, but he certainly could be the big-play weapon to replace Robinson. His combination of skill set and landing spot makes Chark one of the more appealing rookie receivers for fantasy purposes.
