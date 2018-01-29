D.J. Chark: Takes home co-MVP honors at Senior Bowl

Chark had five catches for 160 yards and a score and was named the South team's co-MVP at Saturday's Senior Bowl, Ross Dellenger of The Advocate reports. "That was a 'wow' performance. When (NFL) people tuned into the practice and particularly the game, they'll say 'We better go back and do some homework on DJ," Senior Bowl director Phil Savage said.

The LSU product is not unlike many of the talented pass-catchers that came before him on the Bayou as a highly skilled receiver who was underutilized in a run-heavy scheme. Chark -- a 6-foot-2, 196-pound wideout -- would have notched a career-high in receiving yards and tied a season-high in receptions had Saturday's game been a regular season contest, which underscores the idea that his lack of collegiate production shouldn't be overly weighted against him. Chark wasn't just impressive during the game, either; he consistently shined in practice throughout the week with several impressive grabs against tight coverage, particularly in red zone and 7-on-7 drills. The arrow is pointing up for Chark heading into the Combine.