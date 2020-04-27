Fluker announced via his official Twitter account that he was released by the Seahawks on Sunday.

Fluker performed admirably at right guard for Seattle in 2019, when he started 14 games, but the team ultimately opted to release the 29-year-old following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. The move frees up $3.6 million in cap space for Seattle while allowing Fluker ample time to search for a new role elsewhere in the league.