Foster reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday after registering one carry for two yards and one reception for seven yards during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Dolphins, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The 26-year-old back offered his first offensive contributions of 2020 during Arizona's Week 9 defeat, as Foster had not garnered a single snap on the offensive side over his two other appearances of the season Weeks 1 and 2. It's notable that Foster got the nod over Eno Benjamin for backup RB carries against Miami, as Benjamin was a seventh-round draft choice of the Cardinals in this past April's draft.