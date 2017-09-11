The Cardinals plan to sign Foster off the Patriots' practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 6-0, 195-pounder is no doubt a player the Patriots would have preferred to keep around, but the Cardinals are dealing with David Johnson's injury situation and the versatile Foster is a nice addition to the mix. It's a homecoming for the Scottsdale native and Arizona State product, who will now look to carve out a role in a Cardinals backfield that also includes Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington and Elijhaa Penny.