After clearing waivers, Foster has joined the Patriots' practice squad, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Foster and veteran Brandon Bolden were the odd men out in a crowded and (for now) healthy Patriots' backfield that currently rosters Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, James White and Dion Lewis. Given Foster's upside as a pass-catcher, he could make his way back to the team's 53-man roster if injuries strike either White or Lewis.