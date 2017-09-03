D.J. Foster: Joins Patriots' practice squad
After clearing waivers, Foster has joined the Patriots' practice squad, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Foster and veteran Brandon Bolden were the odd men out in a crowded and (for now) healthy Patriots' backfield that currently rosters Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, James White and Dion Lewis. Given Foster's upside as a pass-catcher, he could make his way back to the team's 53-man roster if injuries strike either White or Lewis.
More News
-
SportsLine: Avoid Carr, Gurley, Hogan
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Derek Carr and Todd...
-
SportsLine model: Evans top-5 WR
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with surprising...
-
SportsLine picks best fantasy sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Bargain buys: Late-round steals
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 30-plus players being drafted after Round 10 who have the potential...
-
Snead hit with 3-game suspension
Willie Snead has been suspended for the first three games of the season, enhancing the sleeper...
-
Podcast: Draft Zeke third overall?
Here’s what we know about Ezekiel Elliott as of Friday afternoon and when we will draft him...