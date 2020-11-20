Foster reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad after recording one tackle during a 28-21 loss to Seattle on Thursday Night Football, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Foster fielded 17 special-teams snaps during the NFC West clash, but he again went without involvement on the offensive side. Among Foster's five appearances in 2020, he's only been utilized on offense once, fielding five snaps while recording two yards on one carry and one reception for seven yards against Miami in Week 9. He goes back to the practice squad for now, but Foster has been activated for three consecutive contests.