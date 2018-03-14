D.J. Hayden: Reaches deal with Jacksonville
Hayden agreed Wednesday with the Jaguars on a three-year, $19 million contract, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports. The contract contains $9.5 million guaranteed and is worth up to $21 million including incentives.
The Jaguars were in the market for a new slot cornerback after Aaron Colvin agreed to join the Texans on Tuesday, and it appears they've found their man in Hayden, a 2013 first-round pick of the Raiders. While Hayden struggled to live up to expectations in Oakland, he performed acceptably as a depth cornerback in Detroit last season, recording 44 tackles and nine pass breakups across 16 games. With opposing quarterbacks reluctant to challenge the stellar tandem of A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey on the outside, Hayden could be targeted heavily in the slot during his first season in Jacksonville, giving him a good shot at repeating or increasing his tackle count from 2017.
More News
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...