Hayden agreed Wednesday with the Jaguars on a three-year, $19 million contract, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports. The contract contains $9.5 million guaranteed and is worth up to $21 million including incentives.

The Jaguars were in the market for a new slot cornerback after Aaron Colvin agreed to join the Texans on Tuesday, and it appears they've found their man in Hayden, a 2013 first-round pick of the Raiders. While Hayden struggled to live up to expectations in Oakland, he performed acceptably as a depth cornerback in Detroit last season, recording 44 tackles and nine pass breakups across 16 games. With opposing quarterbacks reluctant to challenge the stellar tandem of A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey on the outside, Hayden could be targeted heavily in the slot during his first season in Jacksonville, giving him a good shot at repeating or increasing his tackle count from 2017.