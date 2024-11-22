Humphries (knee) has been medically cleared to return to football activities, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Humphries tore his ACL in Week 17 of last season and rehabbed throughout the summer after he was released by the Cardinals in March. The soon-to-be 31-year-old (in December) visited with the Giants last month and could be a rare impactful pickup for a contending team at this stage of the season. Humphries has started all 98 career games he's appeared in and made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2021.