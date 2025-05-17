Humphries and the 49ers have not yet agreed upon a contract despite a late-April report that the veteran offensive lineman had signed with the team, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It was Humphries' representation that initially announced that the sides had agreed to a contract, but per Maiocco, that deal was never finalized. Maiocco also reports that "nothing appears imminent" between Humphries and San Francisco, making the 2015 first-round draft pick very much still a free agent. Since the reported deal, San Francisco has agreed to contracts with veteran offensive linemen Andre Dillard and Nicholas Petit-Frere, so it's unclear whether the organization has maintained interest in signing Humphries.