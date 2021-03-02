site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
D.J. Killings: Headed for free agency
RotoWire Staff
Killings was released by the Raiders on Monday.
Las Vegas has elected to part ways with the cornerback out of Central Florida following the conclusion of the 2020 campaign. Killings opted out of the 2020 season and has yet to make his NFL debut.
