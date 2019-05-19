D.J. Killings: Let go by Colts
Killings was cut by Indianapolis on Friday.
Killings signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Jan. 14 after spending the last few weeks of the 2018 season on Green Bay's practice squad. The Central Florida product sustained an ankle injury early in the 2018 season, but seems to have fully recovered.
