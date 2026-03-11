The Colts did not tender Montgomery (undisclosed) on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction report.

As such, Montgomery will now be an unrestricted free agent. The Austin Peay product missed the entire 2025 season while on injured reserve due to an undisclosed issue. Montgomery last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Colts, when he appeared in seven games and finished with three catches (on eight targets) for 56 yards and one touchdown.