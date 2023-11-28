The Colts reverted Montgomery to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Montgomery logged three offensive snaps and nine special-teams snaps without recording any stats in Sunday's Week 12 win over Tampa Bay. That was his first NFL action since 2021, when he played in three games for the Jets and tallied three catches on six targets for 36 yards. Montgomery can be elevated from the practice squad twice more by the Colts this season before they'd need to sign him to the active roster in order to play him.