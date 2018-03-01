D.J. Moore: Checks in at 6-foot at NFL Combine

Moore measured in at 6-foot and 210 pounds at Thursday's weigh-in at the NFL Combine, Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reports.

As a receiver that some feared would check in closer to 5-foot-10, this was a great result for Moore on Thursday. Moore was already considered among the first tier of receivers in the upcoming draft and alleviating concerns about his size further cements him among the upper echelon in this class. He still has position-specific testing coming up Saturday, however.