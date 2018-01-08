D.J. Moore: Entering 2018 NFL Draft

Moore announced Dec. 19 via his personal Twitter account that he would forgo his senior season at Maryland and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

A first-team All-Big Ten performer as a junior, Moore was named the conference's Receiver of the Year after hauling in 80 receptions for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Moore has drawn rave reviews for his ball skills and run-after-catch ability, which should put him on track for an early-round selection.