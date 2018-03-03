D.J. Moore: Turning in excellent combine numbers
Moore ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds and had the second-best vertical jump among receivers at 39.5 inches at the NFL Combine.
Moore continues to boost his stock with each event at the combine, testing at or near the top of his position in nearly every drill to this point. He not only measured in taller than expected at 6-foot, but Moore has shown explosive athleticism. His broad jump was easily the best among receivers at 132.0 inches, which is a full foot better than the average for a receiver. That kind of lower body strength and explosiveness show up on film and explain his ability to break tackles and run after the catch, so putting up an elite number in the broad jump confirms what scouts have noted from studying him. He still has some agility drills left in his workout, but the Maryland product is turning in the type of combine that should make him a top-40 pick at worst, with the potential to creep into the first round.
