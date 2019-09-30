The Cardinals released Swearinger on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cardinals showcased a notoriously bad pass defense through the first four games, allowing 10 touchdowns (ranked 30th) and 271 passing yards per game (22nd). They needed to make a change, and Swearinger appears to be the casualty after playing all but one defensive snap during the first quarter of the season. This also may illustrate Arizona's confidence in rookie fifth-round pick Deionte Thompson to start at strong safety alongside Budda Baker.

