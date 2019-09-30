D.J. Swearinger: Let go by Cardinals
The Cardinals released Swearinger on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Cardinals showcased a notoriously bad pass defense through the first four games, allowing 10 touchdowns (ranked 30th) and 271 passing yards per game (22nd). They needed to make a change, and Swearinger appears to be the casualty after playing all but one defensive snap during the first quarter of the season. This also may illustrate Arizona's confidence in rookie fifth-round pick Deionte Thompson to start at strong safety alongside Budda Baker.
More News
-
Cardinals' D.J. Swearinger: Back practicing Sunday•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Swearinger: Managing soft tissue injury•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Swearinger: Cardinals debut put on hold•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Swearinger: Lands with Arizona•
-
D.J. Swearinger: Released by Redskins•
-
Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Notches sack in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...