Swearinger was released by the Redskins on Monday, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.

Swearinger comes shortly after he criticized his coaches. Coach Jay Gruden talked about Swearinger's comments after Sunday's loss to the Titans, saying, "what he's doing is not helpful one bit," and, "it is a distraction," JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports. Swearinger had been a starting safety for the Redskins and he'll likely have suitors this offseason.