The Raiders waived Swearinger on Tuesday.

Swearinger was a starter with the Cardinals to begin the season before being cut Sept. 30. The 28-year-old found a new home in Oakland with Lamarcus Joyner dealing with a hamstring injury and Karl Joseph (foot) being placed on IR. However, Joyner is healthy, and the Raiders appear comfortable with the four safeties they have on board. Swearinger has posted 48 tackles over eight games this year.

