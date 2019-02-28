D.K. Metcalf: Checks box at weigh-in
Metcalf measured in at 6-foot-3 3/8 and 228 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reports.
The presumptive No.1 receiver in the upcoming class checked in with the type of rare measurables most were expecting. Metcalf has a frame similar to that of Josh Gordon, and he also has extremely long arms (34 7/8 in.) to go with above-average hand size (9 7/8 in.) for a receiver. There were some concerns that Metcalf may have added too much bulk to his frame in his training, but the 228 at the weigh-in should put those to rest. Injuries limited Metcalf to a total of 21 games over three seasons at Mississippi; however, the ability he showed on tape and his per-game production is enough to make him the top-rated receiver in this class. Metcalf has a chance to solidify his status by testing well over the weekend.
