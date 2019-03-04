D.K. Metcalf: Poor agility scores raise questions

Metcalf turned in top-10 percentile scores in his jumps and in his 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but he also posted 3-Cone and shuttle scores that were in the bottom five percentile among receivers, per MockDraftable.com.

The star receiver out of Mississippi seemed to be well on his way towards locking in his status as the No.1 receiver in this class after impressive early testing that was highlighted by a 4.33 40-yard dash that is remarkable for a player of that size. However, his shockingly poor performances in the drills that test agility add some legitimate concern to his prospect profile. Scouts will have to go back to his film to determine whether the poor agility tests were actually something that held him back or limited him in game action. If the agility issues are indeed real, Metcalf could be considered "stiff" or "straight-line." Metcalf is likely still the first receiver to go in the upcoming draft, but it's not set in stone after a combine that showed extremes along the athletic spectrum.