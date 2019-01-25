D.K. Metcalf: Ready for pre-draft process
Metcalf (neck) has been cleared for all football activities with no limitations, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A potential first-round pick, Metcalf caught 26 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns in seven games as a redshirt sophomore for Ole Miss before suffering a season-ending neck injury Oct. 13. He never approached teammate A.J. Brown in terms of target volume, but Metcalf did average 18.3 yards per catch with 14 touchdowns on 67 receptions in just 21 collegiate appearances. Metcalf and Brown are both legitimate candidates to be the first wide receiver off the board in April's draft. Expected to check in at around 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Metcalf can probably lock down a first-round spot with a 40-yard dash time of 4.5 of better.
